Kamala Harris Fails to Keep Pace with Joe Biden’s 2020 Pennsylvania Mail-in-Ballot Requests

Vice President Kamala Harris is short about 360,000 Democrat mail-in-ballot requests in Pennsylvania compared to where President Joe Biden was during this time in 2020, according to Secretary of State data.

Harris’s shortfall of Biden’s 2020 mail-in-ballot requests pace is a positive sign for former President Donald Trump’s overall election chances. The mail-in-ballot requests indicate which party is more energized and more likely to vote in the Keystone State.

Biden only won Pennsylvania by about 80,000 votes with about a one million mail-in-ballot request advantage over Republicans.

“Kamala is not even close to keeping pace with Biden mail-in requests,” Republican strategist Cliff Maloney posted on X. “She is down 360,101 Dem mail-in requests compared to this time in 2020.”

“GOP requests are only down 69,963,” he added.

Maloney posted the current mail-in-ballot requests, published every Monday:

2020 at this time:

GOP: 407,167

Dem: 1,183,157

2024 at this time:

GOP: 337,204

Dem: 823,056

Dropoff at this time:

GOP: -69,963

Dem: -360,101

The news of the mail-in-ballot requests comes amid more positive news for Trump. Republicans now account for the majority of voters registered in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, according to Department of State data released Monday.

Luzerne County Republicans have not held the lead in registration since 1970, according to WFMZ-TV 69 News. The flip reflects grassroots initiatives and the ongoing political realignment under the former president.

