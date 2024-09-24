Former President Donald Trump will unveil his plan to attract foreign companies to move their manufacturing to the United States during his speech in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Breitbart News has learned that Trump’s 1:00 p.m. ET speech will focus on the loss of American jobs and prosperity as domestic companies have set up shop in other countries and overseas.

Trump is expected to detail plans to reverse this trend with a plan to bring companies doing business in other countries to the United States while taking in trillions in wealth.

A senior Trump adviser said Trump’s pitch would outline his business-friendly policy positions, which include a 15 percent corporate tax rate, low regulations, affordable energy, and federal land if needed. What is more, Trump envisions Savannah becoming a preeminent export port on the world stage.

However, companies that do not make products in the United States will be subject to tariffs, and funds brought in this way to the Treasury will be used to help Americans, Trump is expected to say.

Trump is set to tout that his plan will bring up wages and take in millions of jobs, all while bringing back America’s manufacturing might.

Trump will also contrast his economic plan with Vice President Kamala Harris’s record of radical green economic policy positions, her and President Joe Biden’s extreme spending, which triggered inflation, and her plan to reverse the Trump tax cuts.

“President Trump’s first term brought explosive economic growth and unparalleled success for American workers and companies alike, and his second term will be even more transformative and beneficial,” a senior Trump adviser said in a statement to Breitbart News.

“But if we don’t stop the anti-worker, anti-business onslaught from Kamala Harris and the Democrats, our Nation will never recover,” the senior adviser added.

Both Trump himself and his next administration, if he wins the White House, will make it a priority to recruit businesses to the United States, the senior adviser said.

The speech comes a day after he vowed to impose a 200 percent tariff on imported John Deere products if the company moves manufacturing to Mexico.