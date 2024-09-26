The House Oversight Committee has opened an investigation into Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to Pennsylvania as the November election quickly approaches.

The committee is asking questions surrounding the Biden-Harris Administration’s alleged use of taxpayer-funded resources to fly Zelensky to the state, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

In a press release, the committee said Chairman James Comer (R-KY) “is seeking documents from the White House, Department of Defense, and Department of Justice regarding the Biden-Harris Administration’s misuse of government resources that allowed Zelensky to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.”

The press release continued:

“In 2019, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives impeached President Donald J. Trump for abuse of power under the theory that he attempted to use a foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—to benefit his 2020 presidential campaign, despite a lack of any evidence of wrongdoing on the part of President Trump. The Biden-Harris Administration recently flew the same foreign leader—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky—on an American-taxpayer-funded flight to Pennsylvania, a battleground state in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, which has been described as the ‘trickiest battleground for Vice President Kamala Harris to win.’ The Committee seeks to determine whether the Biden-Harris Administration attempted to use a foreign leader to benefit Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign and, if so, necessarily committed an abuse of power,” wrote Chairman Comer. The Biden-Harris Administration recently transported President Zelensky on a Department of the Air Force aircraft to Pennsylvania to introduce government officials to President Zelensky about the Russia-Ukraine war. President Zelensky’s itinerary included a stop in Pennsylvania to meet with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro. On September 22, 2024, The New Yorker published an interview with President Zelensky, in which he made multiple critical comments about the Trump-Vance ticket.

As Breitbart News noted, Trump has said he will end the war between Russia and Ukraine as president-elect:

I want to get Russia to settle up with Ukraine and stop this — millions of people being killed, far greater than the number you read about. But I want to get that done before I even take office, I want to get that done as president-elect, because it has to be solved — too many people dying, too many cities are just in rubble right now, you look at the cultures just being destroyed.

In June, Vice President Kamala Harris (D), who is campaigning against Trump for the White House in 2024, promised another $1.5 billion in direct American aid for Ukraine, Breitbart News reported.

The article noted, “Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the United States has sent more than $3.2 billion in humanitarian aid and nearly $1.5 billion to help Ukraine’s energy sector, the White House said.”

A recent poll showed Trump and Harris are tied in the battleground state of Pennsylvania and Trump is leading in Georgia, according to Breitbart News.