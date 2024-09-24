Polls: Trump, Harris Tied in Pennsylvania, Trump Leading in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied in Pennsylvania, while Trump is leading in Georgia, a poll reveals.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the American Thinker, which surveyed 1,202 likely voters in Pennsylvania, found that among likely voters in the state, 48 percent expressed support for both Trump and Harris.

The survey was conducted between September 19-22, 2024, after the second assassination attempt against Trump.

When leaners were included, 50 percent expressed support for Harris, while 49 percent expressed support for the former president.

A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the American Thinker, which surveyed 1,152 likely voters in Georgia found 47 percent of voters would vote for Harris if the “election were held today,” while 50 percent supported Trump.

The Georgia poll was also conducted between September 19-22, 2024.

When leaners were added into the mix, 47 percent expressed support for Harris, while 51 percent expressed support for Trump.

The results of this survey come as two previous surveys, one from InsiderAdvantage and one from the Trafalgar Group found that Trump was leading in both Pennsylvania and Georgia.

In the InsiderAdvantage survey, Trump led Harris by two points — 50 percent to 48 percent. The survey from the Trafalgar Group found that Trump led with 46.2 percent of support, while Harris received 44.5 percent of support.