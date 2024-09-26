Events hosted by Charlie Kirk’s conservative student organizations Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action have been receiving “massive” turnouts on college campuses across the country ahead of the 2024 presidential election as Kirk tours the campuses, talking with students and hosting voter registration drives. “The tides are turning,” one social media user commented.

“Today we hosted a Voter Registration event at ASU with another MASSIVE turnout,” Kirk said in a Wednesday X post, sharing video footage of the event. “Thousands of students showed up and HUNDREDS of new Gen Z voters got registered.”

“The campus energy this year is unreal,” Kirk added in his post. “This is how we win.”

Video footage of the voter registration event shows a massive crowd of Arizona State University students clad in red Make America Great Again hats registering to vote in Arizona.

“If you are from another state, register to vote here in Arizona,” Kirk told students. “Who’s from California? You gotta get registered to vote right here. Who’s from Illinois? You gotta register to vote in the state of Arizona, okay? Because we do not want a Kamala Harris presidency.”

Additional video footage shows students explaining why they are registering to vote, saying, “I want to buy a house,” and “[I want] a better economy.”

“Incredible Prove Me Wrong event at CU Boulder today. Massive crowd and massive support for Turning Point and our students. Tons of great conversations and debates,” Kirk wrote in another X post from September 10 of his experience at University of Colorado Boulder.

“Let’s make free speech great again,” the Turning Point USA founder added, sharing photos and video footage of a massive crowd of student supporters on CU Boulder’s campus.

“The tides are turning,” one social media user reacted in a September 12 X post, sharing similar video footage from a TPUSA event on University of North Texas’s campus. “It’s a beautiful sight to see when @charliekirk11 is being welcomed on college campuses now.”

“You’re doing God’s work, Charlie,” the social media user added.

“Another HUGE crowd at Kansas State University today,” Kirk said in a September 13 X post, sharing video footage from another campus event in Kansas.

“There is so much energy on these college campuses,” Kirk informed his 3.4 million X followers. “This is how we win the culture war.”

“MASSIVE turnout at the University of Pittsburgh today with [Vivek Ramaswamy],” Kirk revealed in a September 18 X post.

“UNBELIEVABLE DAY of voter registration at PENN State University,” Allegheny County Committeeman Noah Formica wrote in a September 19 X post.

“[Turning Point Action] registered over +350 Gen Z Republicans!” Formica added. “This is single-handedly my best day of voter registration!”

“OH MY GOSH! Great job, Noah. Wow,” conservative activist Scott Presler, who runs the voter registration organization, Early Vote Action, reacted.

Notably, Presler has also developed a user-friendly website to help Americans get registered to vote in their state from their computer with a few simple clicks.

You can go to Early Vote Action’s website to get registered to vote in your state here.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.