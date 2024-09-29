Vice President Kamala Harris was born “mentally impaired,” former President Donald Trump said Saturday in Wisconsin, mocking his political opponent and highlighting the nation’s managed decline.

“Joe Biden became mentally impaired. Kamala was born that way,” Trump said to loud applause. “And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country”:

Trump repeatedly slammed Harris for soaring prices, the southern border invasion, and foreign policy blunders such as the deadly Afghan withdrawal and the Russian/Ukrainian war.

President Joe Biden stated Wednesday that he delegated “everything” as commander in chief to Harris, including foreign policy and domestic policy.

Many critics believe Harris is an empty political shell with intentions to do or say whatever is needed to get elected, even at the cost of selling out citizens who pay taxes and die in all the wars.

Those criticisms appear to be confirmed in polling. A near-majority (48 percent) of Americans believe Harris just says what she thinks people want to hear, while only 36 percent think she says what she believes, a recent Economist/YouGov poll found.

For the majority of her vice presidency, Harris has been very unpopular. She held the lowest net negative rating (-17) for a vice president in U.S. history before Harris joined the race. Her approval rating was only 28 percent in January 2024, and it improved to only 32 percent in July, the month Biden stepped aside. Harris’s approval rating is now 48 percent, an increase of 16 points in just two months.

“What changed?” digital strategist Greg Price asked on X this week. “The media coverage.”

“Nothing about Kamala Harris has changed,” he said. “The media machine has kicked into over drive and too many people in America still think the news is real.

