NYT Endorses Kamala Harris for President, Alleging ‘Only Patriotic Choice’

The New York Times endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for president, claiming she is the “only patriotic choice.”

The Times endorsement of Harris is not surprising. The media, and especially the Times, appear to be working overtime to get her elected.

The Times’s Editorial Board gushed:

Most presidential elections are, at their core, about two different visions of America that emerge from competing policies and principles. This one is about something more foundational. It is about whether we invite into the highest office in the land a man who has revealed, unmistakably, that he will degrade the values, defy the norms and dismantle the institutions that have made our country strong. As a dedicated public servant who has demonstrated care, competence and an unwavering commitment to the Constitution, Ms. Harris stands alone in this race. She may not be the perfect candidate for every voter, especially those who are frustrated and angry about our government’s failures to fix what’s broken — from our immigration system to public schools to housing costs to gun violence. Yet we urge Americans to contrast Ms. Harris’s record with her opponent’s. Ms. Harris is more than a necessary alternative. There is also an optimistic case for elevating her, one that is rooted in her policies and borne out by her experience as vice president, a senator and a state attorney general.

Media elites changed their breadth of coverage of Harris as soon as she entered the race, taking a 180 degree turn that some Republicans predicted would happen at the time.

“Harris is being transformed from a national punch line into a rock star,” National Review‘s Noah Rothman reported in August. “[T]he determination displayed by journalists to polish Harris’s apple are working in Democrats’ favor.”

Harris held the lowest net negative rating (-17) for a vice president in U.S. history before she joined the race. Her approval rating was only 28 percent in January 2024, and it only improved to 32 percent in July, the month President Joe Biden stepped aside. Harris’s approval rating is now approximately 48 percent, an increase of 16 points in just two months.

Television networks have provided Harris with 84 percent “positive coverage,” a Media Research Center study found in August, while they produced 89 percent negative coverage of former President Donald Trump.

