Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the remainder of hurricane season, yet $640 million has been allotted to DHS specifically for issues related to illegal immigrants.

“We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting. We do not have the funds — FEMA does not have the funds — to make it through the season,” Mayorkas revealed.

This is problematic, as hurricane season does not end until November 30. According to Fox News’s Chad Pergram, “Congress made sure FEMA had more than $20 billion in last week’s emergency spending bill ahead of the storm, but last year, Congress awarded DHS $640 million to help communities provide shelter and aid to people in the country illegally.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is among those who have sounded the alarm, contending that officials laundered the money for their illegal immigrant pet projects.

“This is not something that has just happened recently,” she said, explaining that “Florida’s been warning about this since this administration took over.”

“Mayorkas has come in like a virus and infected these — what need to be healthy, strong, fundamental programs to ensure the stability and safety of Americans in times of disaster. So you heard, they have taken the FEMA emergency food and shelter program and over time, siphoned off hundreds of millions of dollars into basically making it an illegal immigrant resettlement program,” she revealed, adding that these moves encourage more illegals to come here.

“Biden and Harris are having to fund that on the backs of the American people. And now, right now, in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, all of these states are hurting,” she continued.

At least 190 have been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the storm, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend before wreaking havoc as far inland as Asheville, North Carolina, and beyond.

This also comes as the Biden-Harris administration is under fire not only for the lackluster Helene response — Harris actually opted to party with celebrities in Los Angeles in the aftermath of the storm — but for the latest call from the Department of Transportation instructing drone pilots to stop their relief efforts.

“Drone pilots: Do not fly your drone near or around rescue and recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in an X post.

“Interfering with emergency response operations impacts search and rescue operations on the ground,” it continued, sharing a video of Buttigieg touting “temporary flight restrictions to make sure that the airspace is clear for any flights or drone activity that might be involved in helping to allow those emergency responders to do their job.”

Former President Donald Trump, in contrast, has been active, delivering relief items in Valdosta, Georgia, and previewing more for the victims in North Carolina as well.

“We came down with truckloads of things, and we’re going to have that done by Franklin’s incredible organization,” Trump said, referencing Samaritan’s Purse during his visit Monday. “They’ve done such a good job. We’ve done this before, but we have a lot of truckloads of different items — from oil to water to all sorts of equipment that’s going to help them.”

“Valdosta has been ravaged. The town is very, very badly hurting, and many thousands are without power. They’re running low on food and fuel. We brought a lot of it down with us. It’s going to be distributed now or soon, throughout Georgia as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee,” Trump added.

