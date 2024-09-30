Christian Evangelist Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, offered encouragement for the victims devastated by the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, as well as a prayer for former President Donald Trump, as he and others gathered in Valdosta, Georgia, to deliver relief items to those affected by the massive storm.

“We came down with truckloads of things, and we’re going to have that done by Franklin’s incredible organization. They’ve done such a good job,” Trump said. “We’ve done this before, but we have a lot of truckloads of different items — from oil to water to all sorts of equipment that’s going to help them,” Trump continued, delivering remarks and making it clear that they are there to “stand in complete solidarity with the people of Georgia and with all of those suffering in the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”

“Hurricane Helene turned out to be a big one — like just about the biggest that anyone’s seen,” Trump said.

“Valdosta has been ravaged. The town is very, very badly hurting, and many thousands are without power. They’re running low on food and fuel. We brought a lot of it down with us. It’s going to be distributed now or soon, throughout Georgia as well as North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Tennessee,” Trump continued.

Trump asked Graham to speak. Graham said the wrecked building behind him “represents hundreds of thousands of people that have lost homes, businesses, friends, loved ones, and it’s going to take an army of volunteers and people to respond.”

“And of course, at Samaritan’s Purse, we want to respond always in Jesus’s name, and we want people to know that God loves them, that God cares for them,” Graham emphasized.

“Sometimes, when a storm like this comes, people think, ‘Well, maybe God is mad at us. Maybe this is his judgment,'” he said, making it clear that it is not the case.

“No, God loves us. How do I know that? Because our Bible tells us that God loves us and cares for us,” he said. “And yes, there are storms in life, but God will take us through those storms, if we put our faith and trust in His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Graham then led everyone in a prayer, thanking the Lord for the men and women volunteering to help those in need to recover.

“Thank you for the President, who has taken time to come and to see it for himself, to shake hands, to encourage and to smile on the faces of people that have been hurt and devastated by this storm,” Graham prayed.

“Father, we ask for help. Father, we pray that, as we come to this election, that your will be done. And so Father, we pray for the President: Strengthen him. Protect him. Father, we thank you, and it’s in Jesus’ name we pray this prayer. Amen,” he added.

The remarks came as Trump visited Georgia in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, which resulted in hundreds of thousands losing their possessions and at least 116 losing their lives.