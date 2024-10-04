Barack Obama to Hit Campaign Trail with Kamala Harris in Final Push 

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail with Vice President Kamala Harris in the final month leading up to the election.
Harris, who appears to be losing momentum, needs all the help she can get to stave off former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House.
Obama’s first event will occur Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the beginning of a swing-state “blitz” through Election Day, a senior campaign official told establishment media outlets Friday.
“Now that voting has begun, our focus is on persuading and mobilizing voters, especially in states with key races,” Obama’s senior adviser Eric Schultz said in a news release. “Many of these races are likely to go down to the wire and nothing should be taken for granted.”
Politico reported Obama’s return to the campaign trail:
Obama’s role may have been expected after his glowing remarks about her at this summer’s Democratic National Convention.
“Kamala Harris is ready for the job,” he said. “This is a person who has spent her life fighting on behalf of people who need a voice and a champion. Kamala wasn’t born into privilege. She had to work for what she’s got, and she actually cares about what other people are going through.”
Obama joins a string of both high-profile politicians and celebrities stumping for Harris. As Harris hit the trail Thursday with Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, her campaign announced that actress Jennifer Garner would campaign for Harris in Arizona. Last month, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, Ben Stiller and other celebrities supported Harris for a live-streamed town hall.
It appeared Obama played a significant role behind the scenes in former President Joe Biden’s decision to step aside for Harris.
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
