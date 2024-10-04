Barack Obama to Hit Campaign Trail with Kamala Harris in Final Push 

Former President Barack Obama will hit the campaign trail with Vice President Kamala Harris in the final month leading up to the election.

Harris, who appears to be losing momentum, needs all the help she can get to stave off former President Donald Trump’s potential return to the White House.

Obama’s first event will occur Thursday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the beginning of a swing-state “blitz” through Election Day, a senior campaign official told establishment media outlets Friday.

Polling shows Harris and Trump are within the margin of error in the Keystone State, although Republicans appear to be picking up momentum in voter registration and mail-in balloting, compared to 2020.

“Now that voting has begun, our focus is on persuading and mobilizing voters, especially in states with key races,” Obama’s senior adviser Eric Schultz said in a news release. “Many of these races are likely to go down to the wire and nothing should be taken for granted.”

Politico reported Obama’s return to the campaign trail: