Trump-haters Liz Cheney, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Cassidy Hutchinson, and Sarah Matthews will hold an “in a fireside chat” in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on October 9 to discuss the alleged dangers of former President Donald Trump, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported Thursday.

The event will provide the disgruntled women with relevancy as they continue to make a name for themselves based on their association with Trump and his administration.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, the White House director of Strategic Communications and assistant to Trump in 2020, is now an entertainment personality on The View. She is also paid by CNN to offer commentary on Trump.

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as assistant to chief of staff Mark Meadows, published a book after testifying with inconsistent testimony during the January 6 Committee with Liz Cheney, who told ABC’s This Week co-anchor Jonathan Karl that she is “absolutely confident” in Hutchinson’s testimony, even though a great portion of the witness’s story was debunked just hours after the hearing.

Sarah Matthews, Trump’s deputy press secretary, who resigned in January 2021, also tried to elevate her profile in a primetime hearing. Critics believe she was “just another liar and pawn” in the partisan January 6 probe.

“Warmonger” Liz Cheney, as dubbed by Trump, lost her congressional seat in a 2022 Republican primary loss by nearly 40 points. During her congressional tenure, she helped Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on the partisan January 6 Committee, reportedly leaked on former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, asked for Democrats’ vote in her 2022 reelection campaign, and grew her net worth from an estimated $7 million when she first took office in 2017 to possibly more than $44 million in 2020.

Cheney’s actions caused her to lose her powerful position in Republican House leadership, now held by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY). To save her title, Cheney reportedly met “off-the-record” with Fox News board member Paul Ryan to shore up rumors of her ouster. Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of The Bulwark, “ recognized the meeting as perhaps Cheney’s last gasp to remain in power,” Breitbart News reported.

After leaving Congress, Cheney became a professor in left-wing academia.

Cheney’s willingness to work with Harris, whom Cheney previously described as a “radical liberal,” does not come as a surprise. Cheney endorsed Harris in September because of the “danger” that Trump allegedly poses.

CNN’s Jake Tapper reported on the event in Pennsylvania:

Cheney, Hutchinson and Matthews have endorsed Harris. Griffin, a CNN political commentator, has not, though she often uses her platforms on CNN and on “The View” to warn of the peril she sees in a second Trump term.

The October 9 event will be hosted by the group Democracy First in one of the all-important “collar counties” outside Philadelphia, in one of the most competitive battlegrounds of the 2024 presidential election. A source involved told CNN the four women will “offer a warning about the threat Donald Trump poses to democracy and the rule of law,” making the case about “the need for independents, moderates, and Republicans to stop him from getting back in office.” The event is likely the first of many with the four GOP women to be held in battleground states. It is not an official event for the Harris-Walz campaign.