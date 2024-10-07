Pro-Palestinian ‘Abandon Harris’ Campaign Endorses Jill Stein

The pro-Palestinian group “Abandon Harris” has officially endorsed Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein, saying it cannot support Vice President Kamala Harris, who is “overseeing a genocide.”

The group, which was formerly called “Abandon Biden” before Harris ascended to the top of the ticket, released a press release Monday announcing its support for Stein and called on Muslim Americans to vote for her.

“We have consistently emphasized the importance of utilizing every available tool to resist injustice, with voting being a critical element. While voting alone is not the solution to our pursuit of truth and justice, it is a powerful tool that must be wielded ethically,” Abandon Harris stated in a press release.

The group added that voting “is not just a political act” but “a moral one” as well.

Abandon Harris contends that choosing between Harris and former President Donald Trump is picking between “a greater and a lesser evil.”

“We are confronting two destructive forces: one currently overseeing a genocide and another equally committed to continuing it. Both are determined to see it through,” the release reads.

WATCH — Jill Stein to Kamala: “Get Out of the Way or Get with the Program”:

The endorsement of Stein illustrates that a significant portion of the Democrat base still refuses to support Harris over her and President Joe Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

This issue for Harris and Biden has long been documented in the “Uncommitted” movement, where more than half-a-million Democrat primary voters, including Arab Americans, Muslims, young voters, and far-left progressives, voted a variation of “uncommitted” to protest their handling of the war.

The movement began with the Listen to Michigan campaign, which had the goal of getting 10,000 votes “uncommitted” protest votes in the primary. More than 100,000 Democrats turned out to vote uncommitted, and the movement spread to other states like Wisconsin and Minnesota, with the threat they would stay home in November, barring a ceasefire and substantial policy changes in arms to Israel.

WATCH — Jill Stein: Kamala Harris Was “Coronated” by the Democrat Party:

This becomes extremely significant when considering the margins by which Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin in 2020 and the margin by which twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton prevailed in Minnesota in 2016.

The 101,430 uncommitted votes in Michigan approached the 154,188 votes Biden carried Michigan by in 2020. In Wisconsin, 48,812 voted “uninstructed,” the state’s version of uncommitted in the Democrat primary, more than doubling the 20,682 votes Trump lost by in 2020. The 45,914 uncommitted votes in Minnesota narrowly surpasses Clinton’s 44,593-vote margin of victory there in 2016.

Uncommitted opted not to endorse Harris or Trump late last month. However, Trump has made some inroads with Arab American and Muslim voters in Wayne County, as he landed the endorsement of Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib (D).

Ghalib told Breitbart News the uncommitted voters could be the demographic that decides Michigan and potentially the election.