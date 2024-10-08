Fact Check: Kamala Harris Claims She Was ‘Elected’ Democrat Nominee

CLAIM: Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during a Monday 60 Minutes interview she was “elected” the Democrat nominee.

VERDICT: Misleading.

Harris, though she won the majority of delegates to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in Democrat primary process.

After the Democrat primary process concluded with President Joe Biden as the nominee and his subsequent departure from the race under pressure from Democrats and the media, Democrat party leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), lined up behind Harris to support her bid to win the majority of Democrat delegates.

Despite the lack of a democratic process, Harris told 60 Minutes she is “proud to have earned the support of the vast majority of delegates and to have been elected the Democratic nominee.”

“President Biden made a decision that I think history is going to show is rare among leaders, which was to put country before self,” she added.

