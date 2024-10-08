Political pundits mercilessly mocked Vice President Kamala Harris’s performance during a 60 Minutes interview Monday after she delivered false, incoherent, and rambling statements.

The interview represented one of the first times she sat down for a serious, unscripted interview since joining the race, with a host that asked honest questions. Harris has not sat for many local interviews in battleground states, and she has mostly avoided the national press and conducted zero press conferences.

During the 60-minute interview, Harris was asked how she would pay for increased spending. She responded by arguing billionaires will pay for it. Billy Binion, a reporter for Reason, slammed her answer as “economically illiterate” and Tim Young ripped her as the “dumbest candidate ever”:

Harris was asked about how she plans to stop the southern border invasion. Harris claimed Congress needs to “fix” the problem, triggering a Breitbart News fact check. Clay Travis, Outkick founder, slammed Harris for responding with a “nonsense” answer:

Harris often gave rambling answers to questions. When asked about why she changed many policy positions she ran on just four years ago, Harris concluded that her “values” have not changed. The Trump War Room X account mocked Harris for not changing her “Marxist” values, while Libs of Tick Tok X account ripped her as a “total train wreck”:

Harris’s misleading statements were not contained to her flip-flops. Harris also suggested she was “elected” the Democrat nominee, triggering another Breitbart News fact check.

Harris, though she won the majority of delegates to become the party’s nominee, won zero votes in the Democrat primary process. After the Democrat primary process concluded with President Joe Biden as the nominee and his subsequent departure from the race under pressure from Democrats and the media, Democrat party leaders, such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), lined up behind Harris to support her bid to win the majority of Democrat delegates.

“BREAKING: @KamalaHarris completely bombed her @60Minutes interview,” Fox News’s Jesse Watters posted on X, along with others who slammed Harris for her performance:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.