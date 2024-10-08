Vance Trolls Harris for Saying She Would Not Have Done Anything Differently Than Biden

Republican vice-presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) quipped that Vice President Kamala Harris could not “think of anything off the top of her head” after she told The View nothing came to mind when asked if she would have done anything differently than President Joe Biden the past three and a half years.

During her appearance on The View on Tuesday, host Sunny Hostin asked Harris if she would have done “something differently than President Biden during the past four years.”

Harris said that “not a thing comes to mind” and touted she was “a part of most of the decisions that have had impact.”

While at a campaign event in Michigan, Vance zoned in on Harris’s answer, saying he expected she would have a better response prepared for the question after becoming the presumptive Democrat nominee nearly three months ago. He also emphasized that she has worked to separate herself from Biden on the campaign trail.

“You know what she says, ‘I can’t really think of anything off the top of my head.’ Now, in her defense, I’m not sure she could think of anything off the top of her head, whether about Joe Biden’s policies or anything else,” he said, drawing a laugh from the audience.

“Think about this: For the last two months, Kamala Harris has been telling the American people that she’s going to do things differently than Joe Biden, where she increased the cost of groceries by 25 percent,” Vance added.

He also noted that the average Michigan family has to shell out $12,000 more per year “to afford today, what they could have afforded when Donald Trump was president.”

“The border is wide open, thanks to our illustrious Border Czar Kamala Harris, and her entire campaign has been to pretend that she doesn’t bear any responsibility for the policies, even though she’s the sitting Vice President,” he said.

Trump also trolled Harris for her answer in a post on X, calling it her “dumbest answer so far!”