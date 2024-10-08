Kamala Harris on What She Would Do Different from Biden: ‘There Is Not a Thing that Comes to Mind’

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she would do nothing differently than President Joe Biden.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “As Vice President you worked closely with President Biden for almost four years. He was here on our show and he said there wasn’t a single thing that he did that you could not do. What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and a Biden presidency?”

Harris said, “We’re two different people but we have a lot of shared life experiences, for example, the way we fell about our family and parents and so on, but we’re also different people. I will bring those sensibilities to how I lead.”

Hostin said, “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”

Harris said, “There is not a thing that comes to mind. And I’ve been part of most of the decisions that have had impact. The work that we have done, for example, capping the cost of insulin at $35 for our seniors something I care deeply about, a allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices and bring the cost of prescription medication down for seniors, but my intention is to expand that for Americans. The work we have done to invest in American industries, whether it be in terms of manufacturing and creating 800,000 new jobs around manufacturing. Those were all a shared priority.”

