Vice President Kamala Harris will fly to sunny Las Vegas on Wednesday for a campaign stop, while Floridians in the Sunshine State wait to see where Hurricane Milton will make landfall.

Harris’s continued campaigning in Nevada, while residents in Florida, the third largest state in the nation by population, braces for potentially one of the worst storms in decades, underscores the vice president’s priorities of winning at all costs.

Milton is scheduled to make landfall Wednesday evening on the west coast of Florida below Tampa. The storm surge is expected to rise to 15 feet in some areas, taller than some ranch-style homes often built near the coast. Milton is projected to cross the state in a north-easterly direction with category three or four with winds upwards of 129 mph.

“Individuals that are in these, say you’re in a single-story home. Twelve feet is above that house. So, if you’re in it, you know, basically that’s the coffin you’re in,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor warned residents.

One of the biggest concerns created from a hurricane are tornadoes, which often cause greater devastation than hurricanes. Even though Florida residents far away from the storm’s path hunker down and seek shelter until hurricanes pass, tornadoes rip through communities hundreds of miles away from the eye of the storm.

Harris has tried to use the incoming storm for political reasons, believes Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is widely liked among Floridians for his leadership on storm preparedness and response initiatives. “She has no role in this. In fact, she’s been vice president for three and a half years. I’ve dealt with a number of storms under this administration. She has never contributed anything to any of these efforts,” DeSantis said on Fox News.

DeSantis has Priceline and Expedia giving distress prices, and Uber with free rides to shelters, and deployed one of the largest National Guard forces in Florida history. He has also organized power lineman all the way from California and ordered policemen to prevent looting.

“If you think you’re going to go in and loot, you got another thing coming,” DeSantis said during a briefing at the state’s Emergency Operations Center. “If you go into somebody’s house after the storm passes, think that you’re going to be able to commit crimes, you’re going to get in really serious trouble. And quite frankly, you don’t know what’s behind that door in a Second Amendment state.

