Vice President Kamala Harris is promising Latino voters that she will open the borders to a vast number of economic migrants and will grant shares of their U.S. citizenship to millions of migrants who have sneaked into Americans’ society.

Harris did not explain to swing-voting Americans with Latino ancestry why their concerns about the economy should be subordinated to her goal of welcoming millions of desperate, job-seeking migrants.

WATCH — Van Jones: Trump Has “a Good Point” that Biden-Harris Didn’t Take Border “Seriously Enough”:

However, those migration goals are sought by the Democrat party’s donor base of West Coast investors and Wall Street money managers — and are included in her 82-page economic plan.

On October 10, she told the town hall meeting of Latino-Americans hosted by the Spanish-language TV station, Univision:

So my pledge to you is that, by the grace of God and hopefully with your support as well, when I am elected president, I will bring back that [2024] border security bill, and I will sign it into law and do the work of focusing on what we must do to have an orderly and humane pathway to earn citizenship. And one of the big problems with failure to have a comprehensive immigration [law] is that we have not given them the pathway to earn their right to citizenship. That is one of the priorities for me, frankly, in terms of my motivation for what I know we must do. I think it should compel us to agree they should not have to live in fear, but should have an ability to be on a pathway to earn their citizenship. So it is one of my priorities.

The February 2024 bill would have opened the U.S. border — and offered fast-track citizenship — to a vast inflow of economic migrants who ask for asylum.

Those migrants would compete for jobs, push down wages, push up housing costs, and add more chaos to the voters’ society.

Since 2016, blue-collar Latino voters have moved toward Trump and the GOP largely because of Trump’s pro-American platform that promises economic advancement for voters and their families.

This populist pitch has partly trumped the Democrat party’s emphasis on ethnic-politics giveaways to the self-appointed leaders of an ethnic bloc.

In April 2024, Breitbart News reported on an Axios-Ipsos poll:

The poll found that among Latino adults: Thirty-eight percent support deporting illegal aliens, up ten points (28 percent) since President Joe Biden assumed office.

Forty-two percent support securing the southern border by building a wall, up 12 points since 2021.

Sixty-four percent support allowing a president to close the borders if migrants are invading the nation. Driving down on the numbers, Cuban Americans most support (58 percent) securing the southern border with a wall, while 37 percent of “Mexican immigrants and Mexican Americans” support wall construction. Forty-three percent of Central Americans support the wall.

Similarly, an Ipsos poll on June 24 showed that 47 percent of Latino voters want Americans’ government policy to favor Americans, not job-seeking migrants.