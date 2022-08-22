Migration Poll: Non-Whites Say Joe Biden’s Global Invitation Is ‘Invasion’

Almost half of Hispanics, blacks, and Asians believe President Joe Biden’s global invite has created an “invasion” of migrants, says a July poll by Ipsos.

The shocking result shows the community wide breadth of public opposition in the poll, which also showed 54 percent of all Americans describe Biden’s migration as an “invasion.

The “invasion” view is mainstream: 58 percent of white Americans — and 40 percent of Democrats — say Biden’s global invite is an invasion, according to data released on August 19 by Ipsos.

“Of course, that’s what people are going to think when the Biden administration has abandoned even the pretense of border enforcement, ” said Mark Krikorian the director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He continued:

Even though it’s probably not an invasion in the sense of the Constitution — nobody’s storming across the Rio Grande with guns and tanks — it sure feels like an invasion. There are record numbers of illegal alien arrests, and the administration has released more than 1 million illegal in the United States, so that’s what people are going to think.

Ipsos also admits that 43 percent of Hispanic voters want Americans’ government policy to favor Americans, not job-seeking migrants.

The poll asked respondents to pick one of two choices:

It is more important to help immigrants escape poverty and violence in their home countries and find success here [or] It is more important to secure America’s borders and help American citizens.

The question is skewed because the vast majority of the migrants are not fleeing violence — but are seeking jobs and better economic circumstances. The arrival of the unskilled, but hard w0rking migrants, is welcome by business groups because it pushes down average wages and raises average rents for Americans.

Support for a high-wage/low-immigration economic policy is stronger among middle-class Hispanics who earned more than $50,000 a year, and among older Latinos.

The shift of Hispanic voters towards solidarity with other Americans comes as Biden has allowed roughly 3 million foreign migrants across the southern border into U.S. workplaces, neighborhoods, and schools.

During the same time, Biden has also invited at least 2 million legal immigrants and temporary contract workers into the U.S. economy. The huge inflow adds up to roughly 1one migrant for every two Americans who entered the workforce in 2021 and 2022.

Many polls show older Latinos are increasingly willing to vote GOP in order to protect their families’ jobs and wages from the wage-cutting labor migration that is favored by the D.C. establishment.

The increased willingness is helping to deliver more Latinos into GOP legislative districts, such as Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX).

But these Latino GOP politicians also face intense and unfamiliar pressure from influential donors and business groups to provide political cover for yet more low-wage migration into their voters’ home districts.

NEW: Project Spotlight featuring @JuanCiscomani. There's no one better to protect the American Dream for Arizonans than someone who has lived it. Juan's story can only happen in America. Watch it HERE⬇️⬇️⬇️ #AZ06 https://t.co/CrkViIJoJs pic.twitter.com/vjxkE5A1ni — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, progressives are using their media megaphones to smear popular pushback against Biden’s wage-cutting, rent-spiking, and chaos-expanding migration.

“People keep saying a civil war is coming — I would say a civil war is here,” MSNBC hosted Tiffany Cross claimed August 18.

The New York Times lamented the pro-American shift among American Latinos with its headline and subheadline on August 21:

How a Storied Phrase [The American Dream] Became a Partisan Battleground: A touchstone of political and social discourse, the nearly 100-year-old phrase “the American dream,” is being repurposed — critics say distorted — particularly by Republicans of color.

The article by NYT reporter Jazmine Ulloa said:

Juan Ciscomani, a Republican who washed cars to help his Mexican immigrant father pay the bills and is now running for Congress in Arizona, has been leaning on a simple three-word phrase throughout his campaign — “the American dream.” To him, the American dream, a nearly 100-year-old idea weighted with meaning and memory, has become something not so much to aspire to but to defend from attack. President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are, he says in one ad, “destroying the American dream” with “a border crisis, soaring inflation and schools that don’t teach the good things about America.”

Fox News’ border coverage used the “invasion” term roughly 200 times during May, wrote the Washington Post‘s Philip Bump. “Call something an ‘invasion’ enough, and people will begin to believe it,” he explained.

Extraction Migration

It is easier for government officials to grow the economy by immigration than to grow exports, productivity, or the birth rate. So the government deliberately extracts millions of migrants from poor countries and uses them as workers, renters, and consumers. This Extraction Migration policy skews the national economy. It shifts vast wealth from ordinary people to investors, billionaires, and Wall Street. It makes it difficult for ordinary Americans to advance in their careers, get married, raise families, or buy homes.

Extraction Migration slows innovation and shrinks Americans’ productivity, partly because it allows employers to boost stock prices by using stoop labor and disposable workers instead of productivity-boosting technology. This migration policy also reduces exports by minimizing shareholder pressure on U.S. companies to build up beneficial and complementary trade with people in poor countries.

Migration undermines employees’ workplace rights, and it widens the regional wealth gaps between the Democrats’ big coastal states and the Republicans’ heartland and southern states. An economy fuelled by Extraction Migration also drains Americans’ political clout over elites, alienates young people, and radicalizes Americans’ democratic civic culture because it allows wealthy elites to ignore despairing Americans at the bottom of society. .@RepMattGaetz: Ignoring Pain of Legal Migration Is a "Boomer Approach" pic.twitter.com/Shw8dsxQgm — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 31, 2022 This economic strategy is enthusiastically pushed by progressives who wish to transform the U.S. from a society governed by European-origin civic culture into a progressive-directed empire of competitive, resentful identity groups. “We’re trying to become the first multiracial, multi-ethnic superpower in the world,” Rep. Rohit Khanna (D-CA) told the New York Times in March 2022. “It will be an extraordinary achievement … We will ultimately triumph,” he boasted. But the progressives’ colonialism-like economic strategy kills many migrants. It exploits the poverty of migrants and splits foreign families as it extracts human resources from poor home countries to serve wealthy U.S. investors. Progressives hide this Extraction Migration economic policy behind a wide variety of noble-sounding explanations and theatrical border security programs. Progressives claim that the U.S. is a “Nation of Immigrants,” that migration helps migrants, and that the state must renew itself by replacing populations.

Similarly, establishment Republicans, media businesses, and major GOP donors hide the skew towards investors by ignoring the pocketbook impact and by touting border chaos, welfare spending, migrant crime, and drug smuggling.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration. But the polls also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs needed by young U.S. graduates.

This “Third Rail” opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to one another.