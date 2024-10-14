Desperation: Kamala Harris Schedules Wednesday Fox News Interview

The Harris campaign will allow Vice President Kamala Harris to sit for a Wednesday interview on Fox News.
Polling shows Harris is losing support among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while former President Donald Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or within the margin of error. Voter registrations and early voting also appear to benefit Trump in many states.
Harris agreed to an interview with anchor Bret Baier in Pennsylvania. The interview will air Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.
Harris will be the first Democrat candidate to appear on the network since two-time failed presidential candidate and election denier Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The New York Times reported the campaign’s interview decision:
Ms. Harris will have a chance to deliver her message to a viewership that may be skeptical of her candidacy. Her willingness to appear on Fox News may aid the perception that she is open to facing tough questions. And she can reach a swath of independent voters, more of whom watch Fox News than CNN or MSNBC, according to research by Nielsen.
Senior Democratic officials have long shown hostility toward Fox News, going so far as to formally bar the network from hosting a primary debate in 2020. Hillary Clinton, in 2016, was the last Democratic presidential nominee to sit for a Fox News interview. President Biden has not appeared on the network since taking office, though he has jousted at news conferences with its senior White House correspondent, Peter Doocy.
Mr. Baier’s interview with Ms. Harris is scheduled to air on the same day that Fox is set to broadcast an unusual town hall in which Mr. Trump plans to field questions on subjects like abortion, child care and day care from an all-female audience.
Fox News has not always been an advocate of Trump, particularly during the 2024 GOP primary. Paul Ryan, a member of the Fox Corporation Board of Directors, has been one of Trump’s strong critics. He has said he will not vote for the Republican nominee.
