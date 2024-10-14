Desperation: Kamala Harris Schedules Wednesday Fox News Interview

The Harris campaign will allow Vice President Kamala Harris to sit for a Wednesday interview on Fox News.

Harris’s scheduled appearance on Fox News reeks of desperation, critics say, as she appears to be limping into the final three weeks of the presidential campaign.

Polling shows Harris is losing support among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while former President Donald Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or within the margin of error. Voter registrations and early voting also appear to benefit Trump in many states.

Harris agreed to an interview with anchor Bret Baier in Pennsylvania. The interview will air Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

Harris will be the first Democrat candidate to appear on the network since two-time failed presidential candidate and election denier Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The New York Times reported the campaign’s interview decision:

Ms. Harris will have a chance to deliver her message to a viewership that may be skeptical of her candidacy. Her willingness to appear on Fox News may aid the perception that she is open to facing tough questions. And she can reach a swath of independent voters, more of whom watch Fox News than CNN or MSNBC, according to research by Nielsen.