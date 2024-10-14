The establishment media, with just 21 days until Election Day, published numerous negative headlines about the Harris campaign Monday.

The stories are notable because the media are allied with Vice President Kamala Harris and mostly give her positive coverage. Many outlets have outright endorsed her candidacy.

WATCH — 21 Days to Go: Kamala Collapsing? Matt Boyle Breaks Down Where We Stand:

The articles suggest the media are warning the Harris campaign of a potential loss.

Polling shows former President Donald Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or is within the margin of error. Early voting and voter registrations also appear to benefit Trump in many states.

The race, however, is still very close. Trump faces headwind from the administrative state, federal agencies, big tech, big media, and Obama/Clinton world. Democrats and their allies will work tirelessly over the next three weeks to prevent Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in modern American politics.

WATCH — CNN’s Jennings: Harris Struggling Because Dems Focus on “Dudes Who Want to Become Women”:

“Republicans need every patriot to volunteer to get out the vote for President Trump and volunteer to ensure election integrity,” GOP strategist Alex DeGrasse told Breitbart News. “We need the grassroots to sign up to get trained to work as poll watchers to help secure President Trump’s victory. We cannot rest until we successfully protect every legal vote.”

Below is a sampling of the media’s Monday coverage of Harris: