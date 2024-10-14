The establishment media, with just 21 days until Election Day, published numerous negative headlines about the Harris campaign Monday.
The stories are notable because the media are allied with Vice President Kamala Harris and mostly give her positive coverage. Many outlets have outright endorsed her candidacy.
The articles suggest the media are warning the Harris campaign of a potential loss.
Polling shows former President Donald Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or is within the margin of error. Early voting and voter registrations also appear to benefit Trump in many states.
The race, however, is still very close. Trump faces headwind from the administrative state, federal agencies, big tech, big media, and Obama/Clinton world. Democrats and their allies will work tirelessly over the next three weeks to prevent Trump from completing the greatest political comeback in modern American politics.
“Republicans need every patriot to volunteer to get out the vote for President Trump and volunteer to ensure election integrity,” GOP strategist Alex DeGrasse told Breitbart News. “We need the grassroots to sign up to get trained to work as poll watchers to help secure President Trump’s victory. We cannot rest until we successfully protect every legal vote.”
Below is a sampling of the media’s Monday coverage of Harris:
- Intelligencer: ‘This Is Going To Be Too Close for Comfort’
- USA Today: Tim Walz faces new question: How many ‘misspeaks’ can a ‘knucklehead’ get away with?
- Fox News: TIME Magazine owner takes Kamala Harris to task for denying interview requests: ‘We believe in transparency’
- CNN: As Harris makes case for presidency, her record as prosecutor draws fresh scrutiny
- The Hill: Clyburn says he’s ‘concerned’ about Black men voting for Trump
- The Guardian: Time is running out for Kamala Harris to break with Biden on the Gaza catastrophe
- Politico: Harris campaign rolls out new push to shore up Black men
- CNN: Harris unveils new proposals targeting Black men as she looks to shore up Democratic coalition
- Newsweek: Kamala Harris Is Running Hard, So Why Isn’t She Getting Anywhere?
- Newsweek: Kamala Harris’ Chances of Beating Trump Plunge in Nate Silver Forecast
- Newsweek: Kamala Harris Polling Lead ‘Not Real’ Says Ex-Obama Aide
- New York Times: Harris’s Final Challenge: Restore a Splintering Democratic Coalition
- The Atlantic: The Question Hanging Over Harris’s Campaign
- Huffington Post: Kamala Harris Is Courting Nevada Latinos. But She Hasn’t Closed The Deal.
- MSNBC: Kamala Harris’ press tour was a missed opportunity
Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.
