Rogers Torches Slotkin for Claiming Immigration Bill Would Secure Border

Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI) blasted Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) for claiming the Senate immigration bill would secure the U.S. southern border during their second U.S. Senate debate Monday.

Slotkin said, “We’ve got to do more to secure” the border and that there was a “deal on the table” to do so, referencing the Senate legislation Democrats have dubbed “bipartisan.”

However, the border bill, which failed in the Senate, is really immigration legislation that would have allowed up to 5,000 border encounters per day over a seven-day period before a border emergency is triggered.

“That bill that my opponent talks about was voted down in a bipartisan way because it was a terrible bill,” Rogers said. “Two million illegal immigrants guaranteed to come across the border every single year. That is nonsense. That is a nonstarter.”

“If you look at all the things they say, ‘Well, we want to work on it. We’re going to do a bill. We’re going to send a letter’ — none of that worked,” Rogers added before suggesting Slotkin fails to grasp the seriousness of the border crisis.

“If you’ve talked to the mothers or the families of people who have had children raped in this country by illegal immigrants, you would know how serious this issue is and how obfuscating your position isn’t going to get it done,” he said.

Rogers also called for the reinstatement of the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy, which was abandoned by the Biden adminsitration.