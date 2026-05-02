Conservative businessman and Maine gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Bush told Breitbart News Saturday that the Republicans in Maine have a “much better chance of holding” the Senate seat against Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner.

While speaking with Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, Bush — who is the nephew and cousin of former President George H.W. Bush and former President George W. Bush, spoke about how Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) had suspended her Senate campaign. Bush also spoke about how Maine needs a gubernatorial candidate who will “do some really great conservative politics” in the state.

“He’s a silly boy. He went to private school, and got kicked out [of] Hotchkiss, so he went to another private school, and had unsuccessful experience after unsuccessful experience,” Bush said.

“Now he sells oysters to his mom, which is sort of hilarious, that he’s in a getup like a Maine fisherman. He wouldn’t last five minutes as a Maine fisherman, and yet he wants to navigate policy for the United States of America. It’s beautiful if you’re running against him, and so we’re very excited for Susan Collins, and of course for our national Senate,” Bush said, adding that there was a “much better chance of holding this seat now.”

When asked what Mills suspending her Senate campaign did for the Maine governor’s race, and if Mills was running for governor now, Bush spoke about how people in Maine view Mills and her “little apparatchik class” as “poison.”

“We have an interesting thing, cause the insiders are all in the Janet Mills little apparatchik class, they’re all in various roles in her administration and various access to various lists that get the money for, you know, various grant programs. So, that whole class is viewed now, by Mainers, as poison — which I think is accurate.”

“The right track, wrong direction polling says they’ve all got to go, and that’s great for us Republicans, because we’re ready. We’re enrolling six new Republicans in town offices across Maine, for every one new Democrat enrolled.”

“It’s a great time as long as we get a candidate who can run down the middle a little bit, to do some really great conservative politics here. This is a state that doubled, literally doubled its state spending in one administration. Two hundred years to get to six billion, and eight years to get to twelve billion, and that wasn’t even enough, so they tuned it up again by another half a billion in the last session here. Increased our taxes from fifth highest in the country to third highest in the country. If your product’s not selling, I say put your product on sale.”

During the interview, when asked if he was a “Trump guy” or a “Bush guy,” Bush responded that he was a “Maine guy.” Bush added that Maine’s capital “needs exactly what” Washington, D.C. needed when the voters threw President Donald Trump at it.

“I’m a Maine guy. Augusta, our state capital, needs exactly what Washington needed when they threw Trump at it,” Bush said, adding that Maine needs a “business guy” who will also understand “running things at scale” and who “isn’t part of the machine.”

“It’s obviously ironic, but that guy in Maine happens to have a last name of Bush,” Bush continued.