Kamala Harris Casts Doubt on Whether Election Will Be ‘Free and Fair’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised doubts on Tuesday about whether November’s election will be “free and fair.”

Harris has not yet answered if she would support certifying a Trump victory, although she has been highly critical of Republicans who objected to President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

“Why are people acting like this is going to be a free and fair election and he won’t try to steal it?” Charlamagne tha God asked Harris.

Harris replied the election would only be “free and fair” if Americans “stand up for that.”

“It will be a free and fair election if we, the American people, stand up for that,” Harris said before delivering a word salad.

You know, I see it as this. I think that the democracy has it’s like two points of nature. One, there’s a fact about a democracy that when it is intact, it the strength that it possesses in terms of the protection of people’s individual rights and liberties. When a democracy is intact, we protect your rights and your liberties.

Harris’s answer comes as top congressional Democrats told Axios on Thursday they would not commit to certifying the 2024 election if former President Donald Trump wins.

The failure to commit to certifying the election would prove many members to be hypocrites, including House Oversight Committee ranking member and former January 6 committee member Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who told Axios that he is unsure if he’ll certify a Trump win.

