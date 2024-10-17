Former President Donald Trump flamed Vice President Kamala Harris for snubbing the Al Smith Dinner in New York City on Thursday, joking that she is “receiving communion” from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI).

Trump brought down the house with his speech at the 79th annual Al Smith Dinner to benefit Catholic charities, but Harris became the first major nominee since Walter Mondale (D) in 1984 to forgo the event.

“All polls are indicating I’m leading big with the Catholic vote, as I should be, but I don’t think Kamala has given up yet. She hasn’t. Instead of attending tonight, she’s in Michigan receiving Communion from Gretchen Whitmer,” Trump said to boisterous laughs.

His joke is in reference to the bizarre and demeaning video Whitmer participated in last week, where she placed a Dorito chip on the tongue of an influencer who was kneeling before her. Whitmer then stared unblinkingly into the camera.

After a deal of criticism toward Whitmer for seemingly mocking the sacred act of Holy Communion in Catholicism, she apologized, as Breitbart News noted.

Trump also joked that Harris would have shown up if the event were to benefit the rioters who were arrested in Minneapolis in the summer of 2020 instead of children and women in need.

“But if you really wanted Vice President Harris to accept your invitation, I guess you should have told her the funds were going to bail out the looters and riders in Minneapolis,” he joked.

Harris notably solicited donations for the Minneapolis Freedom Fund to bail out rioters in 2020.