“Disrespectful,” “wtf,” “cringeworthy,” and “historically bad” were just some of the immediate responses on X to Vice President Kamala Harris’s taped video appearance at the Al Smith Dinner on Thursday.

Former President Donald Trump was the only presidential candidate to show up at the dinner. Harris was the first Democrat candidate to skip the dinner since 1984, raising the question of why she would skip a bipartisan event as she tries to frame herself as a unity candidate.

Harris opted to just send in a pre-recorded video that turned into a skit that received almost zero laughs from the audience.

The skit, which mocked Catholics, included a Saturday Night Live comedian to fill the video’s air time:

Comedian Molly Shannon: Maybe don’t say anything negative about Catholics. Harris: I would never do that, no matter where I was. That would be like criticizing Detroit in Detroit. Shannon: Does it bother you that that Trump guy insults you all the time? Because it really bothers my friends and me. Harris: Oh, Mary Catherine, it’s very important to always remember you should never let anyone tell you who you are. You tell them who you are. Haters gonna hate, hate, hate. Shake it off. Shake it off. Shake it off. Shake it off.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.