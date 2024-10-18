Ret. U.S. Army Capt. Sam Brown (R) slammed Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) during Nevada’s Senate debate for refusing to protect women’s sports.

When an 8 News Now moderator asked, “What rights, if any, should transgender athletes have while competing in women’s sports?” Rosen said such decisions should be left to sports “governing bodies.”

“I can tell you that all student athletes deserve to have a fair competition and a level playing field,” Rosen said. “So I support parents, coaches, and the governing leagues. They are the governing bodies. They are the experts.”

“I believe that they are the right ones to make these decisions, not politicians. So as in every other sporting issue, we allow the governing bodies to make those decisions. I think we should do that now,” she added.

Brown, who is hoping to unseat Rosen in the Nevada Senate race, was highly critical of her in his response and emphasized he is staunchly against men competing in women’s sports.

“Nevada, let me be clear, what we just heard was a politician say that she does not have enough knowledge on this issue to know whether or not biological males should be allowed to play in women’s sports,” Brown said. “I will not support biological males playing in women’s sports.”

“I was proud to stand with the University of Nevada Reno’s women’s volleyball team on Tuesday evening as they came out… in a courageous act to defend their ability to have a fair and safe and also private locker rooms for their own sake,” he added.

Notably, the Nevada Wolf Pack prevailed over the San Jose State Spartans after some of Nevada’s players had desired to sit out the game due to a transgender player on the Spartans, as Fox News noted.

“It’s sad to me when these young women are having to take a courageous stand and our politicians can’t even say that they have enough expertise to be able to weigh in on this issue,” Brown concluded.