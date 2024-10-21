The Department of Justice (DOJ) will deploy district elections officers around the country as part of its Election Threats Task Force in response to “a dangerous increase in violent threats against the public servants who administer our elections,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said.

The task force was originally created by Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco in 2021 after the DOJ recorded an “unprecedented spike” in threats against local election officials and volunteers, Garland said in September when he announced that the group was convening ahead of the November 5 election.

U.S. attorney’s offices around the country announced their District Election Officers (DEO) who will coordinate with the task force this week.

In Delaware, U.S. Attorney David C. Weiss appointed Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Shamoor Anis to the DEO position, a Monday press release announced.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said Weiss. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

In the Middle District of Pennsylvania, U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced that Criminal Division Chief Bruce D. Brandler and AUSAs Michael Consiglio, Geoffrey MacArthur, and James Buchanan will be the DEOs.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of American democracy,” Karam said. “We all must ensure that those who are entitled to the franchise can exercise it if they choose, and that those who seek to corrupt it are brought to justice.”

The DEOs will also be in charge of overseeing their district’s handling of Election Day complaints on voting rights and election fraud, Fox News reported.

“The Department will address these violations wherever they occur,” the DOJ said in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The department added that its “longstanding Election Day Program furthers these goals and also seeks to ensure public confidence in the electoral process by providing local points of contact within the Department for the public to report possible federal election law violations.”

During his remarks in September, Garland said the DOJ has charged about two dozen people in connection to violent threats on election workers since the task force’s launch.

“These cases are a warning: if you threaten to harm or kill an election worker or official or volunteer, the Justice Department will find you,” the attorney general said. “And we will hold you accountable.”