Leftist Media Salty After Donald Trump Mans Fry Station at McDonald’s

Corporate media outlets and leftist media personalities were salty after former President Donald Trump donned an apron at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania and manned the fry station and drive-through window, calling it staged.

New York Magazine posted on X:

So in an effort to highlight his claim that Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s, Trump pretended to work at a closed McDonald’s where he served pretend orders to supporters pretending to be customers. Hopefully the fries weren’t cold.

The outlet’s report ignored all of the staged stops from the Harris-Walz campaign, including one where two different handoffs of Doritos chips to Vice President Kamala Harris were filmed and one where Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, ordered coffee at a cafe and walked off without paying:

A pro-Trump meme account on X responded, “Based off the left’s reaction, I think it’s safe to say Trumps McDonalds event yesterday was a huge success”:

Leftist journalist Seth Abramson posted, “Perhaps no stunt in the history of U.S. politics deserves more ridicule than the grotesquely embarrassing mummery Trump put on at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s today.”

“The whole country got sh*ttier because of this,” he added. “The McDonald’s was closed, the customers were fake, Trump did nothing”:

The media also accused Trump of just trying to troll Harris — who has claimed without evidence that she worked a summer job at McDonald’s. As Breitbart News’s Elizabeth Weibel reported:

The New York Times released a story titled, “Trump Slings McDonald’s Fries as He Smears Harris in Pennsylvania.” Business Insider’s story was titled, “Trump cooks fries at McDonald’s as he attempts to cast doubt on Harris’ earlier employment at the chain.” NBC News released a story titled, “Trump tries to troll Harris by serving french fries at McDonald’s.” Rolling Stone released a story titled, “Trump Makes Fries at McDonald’s in Bizarre Attempt to Troll Harris.” Forbes released a story titled, “Trump Works Fryer At McDonald’s-And Accuses Harris Without Evidence Of Lying About Summer Job.”

There was at least one progressive media figure, however, who conceded that Trump working at McDonald’s was a positive for his campaign, calling out his leftist compatriots.

Cenk Uygur posted on X, “Some in the press called Trump’s McDonald’s photo-op bizarre. This is how you lose credibility. That was a home run photo-op. He looked like a real person there, connecting with the average American. If you can’t see that, you’re totally blind”:

