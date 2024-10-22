Exclusive — Dinesh D’Souza: Trump Ditched Cultural Elites to Fight for the ‘Forgotten’ Man

Former President Donald Trump ditched the cultural elites to fight for the “forgotten” man, Vindicating Trump filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through the iconic escalator moment when Trump first jumped into the political arena.

“I love that you started off that trailer with an old clip of Trump,” host Mike Slater said of the Vindicating Trump trailer, which includes the historic escalator moment as well as old interviews of Trump.

“I love looking at those old interviews from decades ago of Donald Trump. Why’d you start off with that? And why are those important?” he asked.

WATCH the trailer below:

“Well, let’s start with the iconic photo, or at least image, of Trump coming down the escalator, which is one of the opening scenes in the film. This is 2015 you know, Trump at that point, or previous to that point, had been, you know, beloved by the cultural elites,” D’Souza explained.

“So I can almost envision these cultural elites at the top of the escalator. You know, Oprah Winfrey is there, and Ellen DeGeneres and all the cool people, and they love Trump. But then Trump does something very fateful and significant. He gets on the escalator and he descends, he goes down,” he said.

“Well, where does he go down to? In my view, at the bottom of the escalator, I kind of envisioned the ordinary American, the forgotten guy, the guy who’s been neglected by both parties. His job has been traded away. And these guys look up and they see Trump, and they’re like, ‘He’s not one of us, but he’s taking up our cause,'” D’Souza explained.

“So they become fiercely loyal to him. Meanwhile, for the cultural elites at the top, they see Trump as having abandoned them and left the fold. They [say], ‘Wait a minute! He’s joining the pitchfork people! He’s taking up their cause against us. So here, in a single snapshot, you can see why the same people who once adored Trump turned so viciously against him,” he said.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.