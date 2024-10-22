“We gotta lock Joe up,” a former Biden administration official told Axios’s Alex Thompson on Tuesday.

The comment came when frustration boiled over after President Joe Biden told voters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, “We gotta lock [Trump] up.”

Biden later backtracked on his remarks: “Politically lock him up. Lock him out, that’s what we have to do.”

The former Biden official also told Thompson that Biden’s position is irrelevant. Biden has been campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris but undermining her claim of being an agent of change.

“For better or worse, no one is listening to him anymore and his words have little power and less reach. It’s a blip — gone in any meaningful way by mid-day tomorrow if it makes it that long,” the person added.

Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet condemned Biden’s statement.

“Joe Biden just admitted the truth: he and Kamala’s plan all along has been to politically persecute their opponent President Trump because they can’t beat him fair and square,” Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement. “The Harris-Biden Admin is the real threat to democracy. We call on Kamala Harris to condemn Joe Biden’s disgraceful remark.”

The statement comes as Harris and Barack Obama are campaigning on the seriousness of what a president says, claiming Trump’s words represent a threat to democracy.

“When Donald Trump repeatedly lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, or just insults people … people make excuses for it. They say, ‘He’s not serious.’ Everything a president says is serious,” Obama said Saturday.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.