Former President Barack Obama argued Saturday that “everything a president says is serious,” a point he raised in an attempt to marginalize former President Donald Trump.

Obama’s moral authority to lecture Trump is suspect due to his continued coverup of President Joe Biden’s health. Biden, who special counsel Robert Hur characterized as “an elderly man with a poor memory,” repeatedly delivered statements for years that raised eyebrows.

WATCH — Obama, Biden Have Tense Conversation at Ethel Kennedy Funeral:

“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin in off-the-cuff remarks during a speech in 2022, for example. Such a statement caused concerns that Biden was calling for regime change. The White House denied that was Biden’s intent.

Biden once called Japan “xenophobic,” as well as Russia and China. “Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?” he questioned in May. “Because they’re xenophobic,” Biden concluded. “They don’t want immigrants.”

Biden has also confirmed Harris’s deep involvement in the administration’s decision making. “We’re singing from the same song sheet. She helped pass all the laws. She’s a major player in everything we’ve done,” Biden told reporters in the White House press briefing room.

Under the administration, costs increased by about 20 percent across the board, Russia invaded Ukraine, Hamas and Iran attacked Israel, illegal migrants invaded the southern border, and the nation suffered the deadly Afghan withdrawal.

WATCH — “I’m Sorry, Gentlemen”: Obama Shames Men for Their Support of Trump:

C-SPAN

Obama rallied supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris in Las Vegas on Saturday and tried to claim that Trump is unhinged, unstable, and unchecked. The theme is a part of Harris’s closing campaign strategy (dumping her “joy” messaging for a more angry, bitter, and nasty tone).

“When Donald Trump repeatedly lies or cheats or shows utter disregard for our Constitution, or just insults people … people make excuses for it. They say, ‘He’s not serious.’ Everything a president says is serious,” Obama said.

“One of the most disturbing things about this election, about Trump’s rise in politics — we seem to have set aside the values that so many of us were taught,” he added.

The reused attacks on Trump, however, do not present voters with a unifying message that candidates often transition to in the final weeks of presidential campaigns, underscoring the Harris campaign’s desperation.

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is ‘Very, Very Weak’ with Black Men and Woman:

Polling shows Harris is losing support among men, black voters, and Hispanic voters, while Trump is running ahead of his 2020 and 2016 performances. Swing state polling indicates Trump is either leading Harris or within the margin of error. Voter registrations and early voting also appear to benefit Trump in many states. For the first time in the campaign, Trump led in all battleground states on Thursday, according to RealClearPolitics polling average.

