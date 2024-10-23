Vice President Kamala Harris appears to fear that Jill Stein could spoil her chances of winning ten electoral votes in Wisconsin.

Stein, who is the Green Party’s nominee for president, received more votes in the three “blue wall” states than the margin by which two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost in 2016. In Wisconsin, for example, Stein won 31,072 votes, while Clinton lost by a 22,748-vote margin.

WATCH — Jill Stein to Kamala: “Get Out of the Way or Get with the Program”:

Harris is determined to not lose Wisconsin like Clinton did and has begun running ads in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attacking Stein by linking her to KKK leader David Duke and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Harris is flush with cash and can likely afford to attack Stein.

Harris appears to be essentially tied in Wisconsin with former President Donald Trump, with Stein receiving about one percent of the vote, a recent Marquette poll found. Stein’s one percent could be enough to spoil Harris’s chances of winning the Badger State’s ten Electoral College votes.

Newsweek reported Democrats’ fears of Stein spoiling the election for Harris:

While Green Party candidate Jill Stein is unlikely to win the presidency, her support in key “Blue Wall” battleground states could be decisive, with razor-thin margins between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, according to polls. Stein, who is on the ballot in key swing states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, has drawn criticism from Democrats in recent weeks as the race tightens, amid claims she is giving Trump, the GOP nominee, an edge. While Democrats say that voters supporting Stein would potentially lean Democratic, it’s unclear whether all of those voters would have otherwise backed Harris or opted not to vote at all. … Harris’ clearest path to victory next month would be to win the three blue wall battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, barring any shock results elsewhere. Trump’s most efficient path to 270 Electoral College votes would be to win the swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and flipping Pennsylvania. Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania in 2016 against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but President Joe Biden flipped it back in 2020.

