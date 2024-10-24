A billionaire investor recently claimed the stock market is quite sure who will win the November presidential election.

During an interview with Bloomberg Television on October 16, Stanley Druckenmiller said, “I must say, in the last 12 days the market and the inside of the market is very convinced Trump is going to win.” The Duquesne Family Office Chairman and CEO continued: You can see it in the bank stocks, you can see it in crypto, you can even see it in DJT, his social media company. But throughout the whole… I would say the industries that are deregulated, if we had deregulation, will benefit from Trump or out-perform the others. So, if you put a gun to my head — and thank God there’s not one to my head, so this really doesn’t matter — I would say that, I would have to guess Trump is the favorite to win the election.

According to a Bloomberg report, Druckenmiller will not vote for either former President Donald Trump (R) or his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris (D), but has said he “probably” will write in someone when he goes to the polls.

“Druckenmiller, 71, managed money for George Soros for more than a decade and funded Nikki Haley’s primary campaign against Trump. He predicted that it’s ‘extremely unlikely’ that Democrats will gain control of Congress even if Harris were to win the presidency,” the article stated.

In early August, Trump reacted to stock markets plunging and wrote in a post on Truth Social, “VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE,” Breitbart News reported.

“REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!” he added.

In September, Republican megadonor and hedge fund billionaire John Paulson said he would take his money out of the stock market if Harris won the election, per Breitbart News.