Trump: ‘Voters Have a Choice — Trump Prosperity, or the Kamala Crash’

Former President Donald Trump reacted to stock markets plunging on Monday, presenting voters with a clear choice in November.

“STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR lll, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!” he posted on Truth Social.

He later added: “VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!”

He also weighed in early on Monday on Instagram, posting:

STOCK MARKETS CRASHING. I TOLD YOU SO!!! KAMALA DOESN’T HAVE A CLUE. BIDEN IS SOUND ASLEEP. ALL CAUSED BY INEPT U.S. LEADERSHIP!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Major stock indexes fell sharply on Monday morning, reflecting heightened fears that the U.S. economy may be headed for a serious economic slump, as Breitbart News’ John Carney reported.

Carney noted: “Politics may be playing a role. Vice President Kamala Harris has risen in the polls, with some election forecasts now saying she is slightly favored to win in November. The market had been rising during the months when Trump was seen as the winner.”

Trump earlier on Monday posted:

Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!

Trump also quoted Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick in a post that said:

“Japan down 12%, India down 6%. Germany way down also. U.S. really bad. This is a preview of the world markets without Donald J. Trump in the White House. None of this happens if Trump is in. Kamala and the markets don’t go together. She’ll destroy the markets. She’s in power now and look at what is happening. One week of the fake media saying better polls and you get a market crash.” The Legendary Howard Lutnick!

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.