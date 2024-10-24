Former President Donald Trump said he has not ruled out the prospect of pardoning President Joe Biden’s convicted criminal son, Hunter Biden, if reelected.

“I wouldn’t take it off the books,” Trump told radio host Hugh Hewitt in a Thursday interview when asked if he would pardon the first son, “despite what they’ve done to me.”

“Hunter’s a bad boy. There’s no question about it. He’s been a bad boy,” the Republican nominee said. “All you had to do is see the laptop from hell. But I happen to think it’s very bad for our country.”

Going on to say he “could have gotten Hillary Clinton very easily,” Trump said he “thought it would look terrible” if the former first lady went to jail.

“I thought it would be very bad if we did that. And I made sure that didn’t happen, okay? I thought it would be bad,” Trump told Hewitt. “What I didn’t know is that they were going to play dirty with me. Who thinks that?”

A jury found Hunter Biden guilty on all three of his gun charges in June, Breitbart News reported.

He faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 of fines, according to court filings obtained by CNN.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 4.