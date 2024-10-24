‘Late Start’: Kamala Harris Not Campaigning Until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 

“I hope to learn what the vice president does with all this downtime,” journalist Mark Halperin said about Vice President Kamala Harris’s “late start” Thursday on the campaign trail.

Harris’s light campaign schedule comes after she spent two days away from the campaign trail to prepare for an interview with NBC News and a town hall with CNN.

Halperin, who doubles as an analyst and attempts to report data without spin, questioned why Harris would get such a “late start” on Thursday with only 12 days until election day.

“Today, the vice president, once again, not doing anything until – publicly at least – 1:40 pm [when] she departs Philadelphia,” Halperin said on The Morning Meeting. “Someday, I hope to learn what the Vice President does with all this downtime.”

“I’m sure a lot of it’s spent with meetings to help her win the election, but no public events until she arrives in Atlanta,” he continued. “Then tonight, at 7:00, she has a doozy of an event. But again, unless you add something, no public events until 7:00 tonight in Atlanta. She delivers remarks at a campaign event in Clarkston in the Atlanta area.”

“Here’s who will be there,” she said of Harris’s event, “besides the Vice President: Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Barack Obama, and Bruce Springsteen.”

“[I’m] not sure what the program will look like, but tune in. That could be fun,” he added:

Former President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will hold two large events out west. At 2:00 p.m. Mountain time, Trump will hold a rally in Tempe, Arizona, and then he will be the keynote speaker at a Turning Point event in Las Vegas at 7:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Trump has been very busy on the campaign trail. On Monday and Tuesday he campaigned in North Carolina, after serving McDonald’s customers in Pennsylvania and holding a rally on Sunday. On Wednesday, Trump attended a town hall and held a rally in Georgia.

