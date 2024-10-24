‘Late Start’: Kamala Harris Not Campaigning Until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 

“I hope to learn what the vice president does with all this downtime,” journalist Mark Halperin said about Vice President Kamala Harris’s “late start” Thursday on the campaign trail.
Halperin, who doubles as an analyst and attempts to report data without spin, questioned why Harris would get such a “late start” on Thursday with only 12 days until election day.
“Today, the vice president, once again, not doing anything until – publicly at least – 1:40 pm [when] she departs Philadelphia,” Halperin said on The Morning Meeting. “Someday, I hope to learn what the Vice President does with all this downtime.”
“Here’s who will be there,” she said of Harris’s event, “besides the Vice President: Spike Lee, Samuel L. Jackson, Tyler Perry, Barack Obama, and Bruce Springsteen.”
“[I’m] not sure what the program will look like, but tune in. That could be fun,” he added:
