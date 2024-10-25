Democrat-aligned groups have been boosting voter turnout efforts through “downright dystopian” means such as free rent checks, gift cards, birth control, and “pole dancer” parties, sparking concerns over their efforts to attract young voters while raising questions about fairness as the DOJ focuses on Elon Musk’s America PAC over its recent sweepstakes.

As the 2024 election approaches, Democrat-affiliated groups continue deploying highly unconventional methods to boost voter turnout, particularly among younger voters in key swing states.

From monetary incentives to street fests, these get-out-the-vote (GOTV) tactics are funded by shadowy networks of left-wing donors and nonprofits, in efforts pushing the boundaries of legal and ethical voter engagement and bordering on outright bribes.

In Philadelphia, for example, the nonprofit The Voter Project hosted a series of events offering $2,000 rent checks and free Target shopping sprees to participants who check their voter registration. The group has also distributed comic books and backpacks, targeting young voters in Democrat-heavy neighborhoods.

The tax-deductible nonprofit has even organized $10,000 grants to community groups as part of its effort to bolster early voting.

“We are registering tens of thousands of voters, signing up tens of thousands to vote by mail, and we are maximizing early vote,” boasted Kevin Mack, the group’s far-left strategist.

Last week, the Washington Post reported that “Democratic groups have started paying at least $160 to more than 75,000 voters who agree to contact dozens of their friends and relatives with requests to support Kamala Harris.”

According to the report, the initiatives are run by a “vast, shadow” network of partisan groups operating under nonpartisan banners. Largely funded without public disclosure, these local and national networks have quietly prepared for years to mobilize unlikely voters in key states.

These efforts, which have included events distributing free items like tampons, birth control, and even beer, extend beyond giveaways.

The outreach strategies include large-scale cultural events designed to make voting feel more like a festival than a civic duty. Daybreaker, a dance party series, has hosted raves near voting centers with free food, live music, and in some cases, both “poll dancers” and “pole dancers” to draw in disengaged voters. These tactics are seen as ways to appeal to voters who might otherwise skip the polls.

Similarly, ShowUpStrong24 has hosted block parties and community events with music, local food, and entertainment, aiming to make voting a social activity.

In Phoenix, a group called Vote for Abortion drove through the city distributing free emergency contraceptives and feminine hygiene products to promote a midday concert featuring Lauren Jauregui, along with DJs, local influencers, and actress Busy Philipps.

Critics, including both conservative and some progressive outlets, question the ethics of such aggressive GOTV strategies.

The left-leaning New Republic called the tactics “downright dystopian,” accusing Democrats of offering cash and perks instead of making meaningful policy reforms to attract voters.

“Democrats are so desperate to reunite with young voters that they’ve resorted to paying them,” the left-wing outlet states, noting that Vice President Kamala Harris faces dwindling support from young voters. “Somehow, throwing money at the problem seems easier than making substantial policy changes.”

In response to such efforts, Chris LaCivita, a top Trump adviser, stated in June that “the only way a weak, failed, and corrupt leader’s allies can entice a populace to continue four more years of disastrous policies is to get them liquored up,” adding that Democrat “liberal financiers” will abandon young, black, and Hispanic voters after the election, “throwing block parties” now but later “ignoring their interests as they always have.”

The efforts, though, seem effective, with groups like The Voter Project claiming their initiatives will drive up youth turnout by over 100,000 in Pennsylvania alone.

Reports indicate that Democratic donors and strategists have dramatically escalated their GOTV efforts in 2024, funneling hundreds of millions into mobilization campaigns in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona, and Wisconsin. Much of this funding flows through local nonprofits and networks that operate independently of official Democratic campaigns, allowing them to reach specific voter segments while skirting public disclosure requirements.

However, despite their scale and visibility, these groups have faced little federal scrutiny. Operating under nonpartisan tax exemptions, many avoid disclosing their donors or budgets, blurring the line between legitimate outreach and ethically dubious voter incentives.

The DOJ and Musk’s America PAC

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice (DOJ) recently issued a warning to billionaire Elon Musk’s pro-Trump America PAC over its own voter sweepstakes, which promises registered voters in swing states a chance to win up to $1 million.

The DOJ cautioned that Musk’s sweepstakes could violate federal voting laws, despite lawyers arguing that the PAC does not directly pay people to vote or register. The DOJ’s actions have raised eyebrows, especially given the lack of similar scrutiny on the extravagant and high-spending GOTV efforts from left-wing groups.

Senator Tom Cotton was quick to call out the hypocrisy, questioning why the DOJ was targeting Musk while turning a blind eye to Democrats’ ongoing GOTV initiatives.

“Left-wing organizations often promote voter-registration sweepstakes,” he wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, questioning why the Justice Department is “singling out” Musk for something Democrats have been doing for years.

Cotton’s criticism, including accusations that the Biden-Harris administration is engaging in “political retribution,” echoes a broader frustration from conservatives, who argue that while Musk’s PAC faces scrutiny, Democratic groups are allowed to continue their lavish GOTV efforts unchecked.

Some on the right have also pointed to figures like LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman, a major Democratic donor, who has funded multiple groups using giveaways and social events to increase turnout among Democratic-leaning voters.

While Musk’s America PAC is limited to a single sweepstakes, Democratic-aligned initiatives have crafted expansive voter turnout infrastructures, using everything from cash incentives to celebrity appearances and door-knocking campaigns to reach disengaged youth.

As the DOJ closely scrutinizes Musk’s efforts while taking a largely hands-off approach to Democratic-backed campaigns, concerns mount over fairness in federal election oversight.