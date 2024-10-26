Pro-Trump Foundation to Air Ad in Spanish on Monday Night Football

The Article III Foundation, a pro-Trump organization, will air a commercial aimed at Hispanics on ESPN during Monday Night Football when the Pittsburgh Steelers play the New York Giants.

The message of the ad encourages citizens to vote and warns noncitizens it is illegal to vote in a federal election.

The ad will air in Pennsylvania, targeting the areas of Wilkes Barre-Scranton, Harrisburg-Lebanon, and Johnstown-Erie. It will also air three times in the state on the Spanish-language channel ESPN Deportes.

The purchased airtime targeting the Hispanic vote in Pennsylvania suggests Republicans believe the state’s Latino vote might be the key to defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Pennsylvania, which has 19 electoral college votes. is one of seven 2024 battleground states.

The transcript of the ad is below:

In America, voting is a sacred right guaranteed by our Constitution. It is a right that men and women have been willing to lay down their lives to protect for centuries. If you are an American citizen, do your duty. Register to vote. And vote.

But it is illegal for noncitizens to vote in federal elections, including the 2024 election. That is generally a federal crime and a deportable offense. Only American citizens can vote for president and other federal offices.

