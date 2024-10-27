Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) is endorsing former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

In a statement issued on Friday, Massie said, “Donald Trump will put Americans first by securing our liberties at home and preventing needless wars abroad,” according to Fox News.

“He will make America Healthy Again by empowering small farmers and taking on special interests that have corrupted our healthcare system. He has even committed to freeing Ross Ulbricht who was wrongfully sentenced. For these and many other reasons, he has my full endorsement,” he stated.

In comments to the outlet on Sunday, Massie said he wanted to join in the effort to refocus on everyday people, not corporations and bureaucracy.

He also said he believes Trump is the only leader who can pull the nation back from the brink of war. “For these reasons and those mentioned in my endorsement, I came to the conclusion that this presidential election is too important for me not to weigh-in on,” Massie commented.

On Saturday, a group of Muslim leaders in Michigan who attended Trump’s rally in Novi endorsed him because he “promises peace, not war,” Breitbart News reported.

Imam Belal Alzuhairi said, “We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine. The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen.”

He continued:

I personally believe that God has saved his life twice for a reason. I believe personally that God has saved his life for a reason, which is to save the lives of others. We support Donald J. Trump for his commitment to promoting family values and protected our children wellbeing, especially when it comes to curriculums and schools. We as Muslims support this man because we believe that he will be a president for all Americans, embracing every race, color, and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border, and we agree with President Trump that anyone who wants to come to this country is welcome, but he has to do that through legal pathway.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal endorsed Trump, according to Breitbart News. The outlet also reported that the National Border Patrol Council also “issued a strong and emphatic endorsement” of Trump during a rally in Arizona.

In his comments during the event, border patrol union president Paul Perez said, “If we allow Border Czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell.”

“The untold millions of people, unvetted, who she has allowed into this country that are committing murders, rapes, robberies, burglaries, and every other crime, will continue to put our country in peril,” he stated.