Former President Donald Trump was endorsed by a group of Michigan Muslim leaders, who noted that Trump “promises peace, not war.”

During Trump’s rally in Novi, Michigan, several Muslim leaders, including Imam Belal Alzuhairi, revealed that they supported Trump, adding that they believe Trump is the man who can end bloodshed around the world.

Alzuhairi added that they were supporting Trump because of his “commitment to promoting family values,” adding that they “agree” with Trump about having a strong border.

“We as Muslims stand with President Trump because he promises peace,” Imam Belal Alzuhairi told the crowd. “He promises peace, not war. We are supporting Donald Trump because he promised to end war in the Middle East and Ukraine. The bloodshed has to stop all over the world, and I think this man can make that happen.”

“I personally believe that God has saved his life twice for a reason,” Alzuhairi added.”I believe personally that God has saved his life for a reason, which is to save the lives of others. We support Donald J. Trump for his commitment to promoting family values and protected our children wellbeing, especially when it comes to curriculums and schools. We as Muslims support this man because we believe that he will be a president for all Americans, embracing every race, color, and religion. We are with President Trump because we want a strong border, and we agree with President Trump that anyone who wants to come to this country is welcome, but he has to do that through legal pathway.”

The Michigan Muslim leaders’ endorsement of Trump comes as the former president has increased his support among the Arab American and Muslim American communities, amid growing unhappiness with the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Trump has previously been endorsed by Hamtramck Mayor Ameer Ghalib, and he appeared at a press conference with him on October 18.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, the city’s first Muslim and Arab American mayor, revealed in a recent interview that he would not be “endorsing any single candidate” in the presidential election, and encouraged people to vote their “moral conscience.”

A poll by the Arab American Institute found that among likely voters, Trump received 46 percent of support, while Vice President Kamala Harris received 42 percent.