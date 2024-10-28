Gov. Tim Walz (D) must apologize for falsely equating former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden to a 1939 Nazi rally at the New York City arena, the Trump campaign stated Monday.

The comparison is part of a Harris campaign and media’s closing message that Trump is a “fascist” with Hitlerian instincts.

WATCH — Lindsey Graham: Harris Went from Joy to Trump Is Hitler, “That Is Desperation”:

“Donald Trump’s got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There’s a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the 1930s at Madison Square Garden,” Walz said Sunday.

“And don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they are doing there,” he added:

Walz ignored the fact that the Democratic National Committee has held multiple conventions at the arena.

“Kamala Harris’ campaign is copying Hillary Clinton’s strategy of attacking half the country,” Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

“Tim Walz needs to apologize for his disgraceful comments smearing Trump supporters. This kind of rhetoric has already inspired assassination attempts,” she said.

Not all Democrats appear to believe the “Nazi” and “fascist” rhetoric is conducive to winning votes. Telling voters that former Trump a “fascist” is “not effective” and “isn’t working,” acknowledged Future Forward, a predominate pro-Harris super PAC.

Wall Street Journal With one week until Election Day, it seems unlikely the establishment media and the Harris campaign will be able to reverse course and backpedal on alleging that Trump is a “fascist.” In fact, members of Democrat resistance groups are indicating party members might be violent if Trump wins, undermining the Harris campaign’s smear and her original “campaign of joy,” the reported Monday:

Across America, more than a dozen progressives in various positions of influence told The Wall Street Journal that they are dreading the prospect of Trump’s return to power, and dismayed that half the country might see a completely different reality than they see. Some are bracing for unrest. On a recent evening, more than 200 people joined a Zoom meeting titled Mass Training For Women’s Safety Teams—hosted by a Women’s March veteran who noted its timing amid “escalating political violence.”

“I think there’ll be some violence. I think there’ll be workplace fights. There’ll be fights at kids’ birthday parties. I think they’ll be protests and will turn violent,” Mark Halperin recently told Tucker Carlson about a potential Trump win.