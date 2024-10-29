Vice President Kamala Harris did not seem to recognize that her support among black men has sunk to a historic low.

Nationwide polling shows Harris is running about 12-15 percent below President Joe Biden’s black voter support in 2020.

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Kamala Harris Is “Very, Very Weak” with Black Men and Women:

Only 80 percent of black men support Harris, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll recently revealed, while an NAACP poll found one in four under the age of 50 showed support for former President Donald Trump.

Black voters appear to be trending toward leaving the Democrat party. From 2018 to 2022, the Republican share of the black vote jumped from nine percent to 13 percent.

“What is your strong push to any black man right now that feels like you’re not speaking directly to them and about the things that they should care about for their families and for themselves,” Lauren Larosa asked Harris on the Breakfast Club.

“The brothers aren’t saying that,” Harris replied

Trump’s increased support among the black community has rung the alarm bells for the Harris campaign. It recently published an “Agenda for Black Men.” That agenda included legalizing marijuana, a new loan program, preferred banking options for entrepreneurs, preferred apprenticeship and mentorship programs, and preferred expanded health screenings.

“Marijuana? That’s just disrespectful,” Wainwright said. “We’re fathers. We live in these communities. We want to get kids off that stuff.”

WATCH — Clyburn: “Yes I Am Concerned” About Black Men Voting for Trump:

A part of Trump’s campaign message to black voters is the justice system’s select weaponization against him. Citing legal discrimination against the black community historically, Trump believes some black voters might relate to Biden’s weaponization of justice against him.

“A lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump told a black audience in South Carolina in October.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.