A campaign spokesman for Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), one of the most vulnerable Senators seeking reelection this cycle, told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement that Brown disagrees that Trump supporters are “garbage,” as President Joe Biden declared Tuesday.

In response to a Breitbart News comment request asking if Brown thinks Trump supporters are garbage, campaign spokesman Matt Keyes said Brown “doesn’t agree with that.”

“Sherrod doesn’t agree with that and fights for all Ohioans, regardless of who they vote for,” Keyes said.

Biden’s divisive and partisan comments overshadowed Vice President Kamala Harris’s closing argument address on the Ellipse in Washington, DC.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” he said on a call with Voto Latino.

One of Brown’s donors felt Biden should have gone farther. Vinod Khosla, who contributed $3,300 to Brown’s principal campaign committee in May, tweeted, “Garbage is an understatement for MAGA extremists.”

Brown’s opponent, Republican businessman Bernie Moreno, slammed Biden, Harris, and Brown immediately after Biden’s remarks went orbital on social media.

“We always knew career politicians like Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Sherrod Brown hated American citizens. It’s obvious from their policies of open borders, high prices, and massive government overreach. Now, they are just saying the quiet part out loud,” Moreno wrote in a post on X.

Other prominent Democrats are scrambling to distance themselves from the comments trashing half of the country, including Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA)–who is not even up for election this cycle–and Michigan’s vulnerable Democrat Senate nominee, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

Shapiro told CNN’s The Source on Tuesday night that Biden’s words are “certainly not words that I would choose, and I think it’s important that we remain focused on the contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and not attacking supporters of either candidate.”

Slotkin distanced herself from Biden on Wednesday.

“He shouldn’t have said it, it’s inappropriate,” Slotkin told a Michigan radio station, Fox News reported. “For me, I just think that kind of talk is the last thing we need in our politics.”

For her part, Harris dodged when asked about Biden’s “garbage” comment while he and Democrats have tried to reframe and explain it away.

C-SPAN