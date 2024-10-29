Dem Gov. Shapiro on Biden ‘Garbage’ Remark: I Wouldn’t Say That, Shouldn’t Attack Voters

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) reacted to President Joe Biden’s comments about supporters of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump by saying that Biden’s words are “certainly not words that I would choose, and I think it’s important that we remain focused on the contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and not attacking supporters of either candidate.”

Shapiro said that he had not heard the comments until that very moment, “So, I’m kind of giving you my fresh reaction to it. I would never insult the good people of Pennsylvania or any Americans, even if they chose to support a candidate that I didn’t support. I think the real issue here is Donald Trump and his inability to simply say comments like that are wrong, to simply stand up for his fellow Americans. He is incapable of doing that.”

Host Kaitlan Collins then asked Shapiro if he thinks Biden should clarify his remarks.

Shapiro responded, “Well, I think President Biden’ll decide what he wants to say. It’s certainly not words that I would choose, and I think it’s important that we remain focused on the contrast between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump and not attacking supporters of either candidate.”

