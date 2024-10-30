‘Garbage Is an Understatement’: Harris Donor Reinforces Biden’s Smear 

It is an “understatement” to call Trump supporters “garbage,” billionaire Democrat donor Vinod Khosla posted on X Tuesday, doubling down on President Joe Biden’s smear.

Khosla’s statement reinforces Biden’s remark, contradicting the White House, which tried to clarify the president’s demeaning words.

“The only garbage I see floating out there is his [Trump] supporters,” Biden said Tuesday.

Biden denied he referred to Trump supporters as “garbage,” while the White House released a transcript of Biden’s smear and added an apostrophe to “supporters” and an em-dash to make it apparently change the meaning of Biden’s statement.

Biden later claimed of his remark:

Earlier today I referred to the hateful rhetoric about Puerto Rico spewed by Trump’s supporter at his Madison Square Garden rally as garbage — which is the only word I can think of to describe it. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable. That’s all I meant to say. The comments at that rally don’t reflect who we are as a nation.

Before the spin, Khosla, an Indian American businessman and Harris campaign donor , indicated he agreed with Biden’s original statement:

Garbage is an understatement for MAGA extremists. Biden suggests Trump supporters are ‘garbage’ after comic’s insult of Puerto Rico

“Will Kamala and her campaign return his contributions?” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) asked Wednesday. “Or will they continue to insult half of the country for the sin of thinking Kamala Harris isn’t good at her job?”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.