Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Donald Trump of wanting to “control” women’s bodies “whether they like it or not.”

Harris’s smear is seemingly designed to distract from President Joe Biden calling Trump supporters “garbage.” The smear dominated much of the news cycle since Tuesday.

Trump’s full statement shows Trump said he would “protect” women from migrant crime and from foreign adversaries.

Trump’s statement was not in the context of abortion.

Harris suggested Trump’s remark was “very offensive to women in terms of not understanding their agency, their authorities, their right, their ability to make decisions about their own lives, including their own bodies.”

Trump said in Wisconsin:

I said, ‘well, I’m going to do it, whether the women like it or not.’ I’m going to protect them. I’m going to protect them from migrants coming in. I’m going to protect them from foreign countries that want to hit it, hit us with missiles and lots of other things.

