Mark Halperin: Not All Roads Lead Through Pennsylvania for Donald Trump

The chances of former President Donald Trump winning Wisconsin are good, Democrat and Republican sources told Mark Halperin — limiting Vice President Kamala Harris’s path to an Electoral College victory.

Political experts have said for months that whichever candidate wins Pennsylvania wins the election, but Harris could win Pennsylvania and lose the election, according to Halperin.

“My reporting is that she’s [Harris] in trouble in Wisconsin,” Halperin said on his 2Way platform.

“This is based on three sources, two Republicans, one Democrat, all of whom know the state quite well, and all of whom told me today the same version of they would be somewhere between surprised and shocked if Kamala Harris won Wisconsin,” Halperin said.

“The focus has been on Pennsylvania,” Halperin continued. “[Harris] may well win Pennsylvania and win the election, but she could win Pennsylvania and lose the election because she doesn’t win Wisconsin. Watch Wisconsin.”

“It is unlikely Harris wins Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona,” according to Halperin, and if she doesn’t win those three states, he explained, she must win all three rust belt swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

“Michigan remains a bit of a puzzle,” he added.

“As forecasted here a long time ago, it appears that she’s basically back to where Joe Biden was on the eve of the debate, one Electoral College path to exactly 270 electoral votes,” he said. “So our intense focus for the rest of the way will be to continue to monitor to see whether she can actually win North Carolina, Georgia, or Arizona.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.