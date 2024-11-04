Cuba Promises to Continue Being a ‘Thorn In the Side’ of U.S. Regardless of Election Outcome

Granma, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Cuba, stated on Sunday that the Castro regime will continue being a “thorn in the side” of the United States regardless of the outcome in Tuesday’s election.

The communist newspaper asserted that the “curtains are about to fall on the big show” ahead of Tuesday’s “tight race” between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris to occupy what they defined as the “Oval Office throne.”

While Granma anticipated that the race to obtain 270 electoral votes will boil down to key swing states, the final outcome will “not change anything” with regards to Cuba according to the newspaper. The regime mouthpiece claiming that both candidates reflect the “bipartisan consensus on the need to overthrow the Cuban Revolution.”

“The real power is only interested in one thing: maintaining U.S. hegemony in the world, and for that it will have to feed the wars necessary to fatten the coffers of the financial, military, industrial and communications complex,” Granma’s report read.

“On that board, the Rebel Island continues to be a thorn in the side of those who really rule in that nation and in the world. Strategically positioned, morally solid, sovereign and challenging, Cuba continues to be an example of what a country with courage and intrepidity can achieve,” the newspaper continued.

Cuba, whose communist regime has historically maintained an overt anti-U.S. stance, is one of the four countries that the United States has designated a State Sponsor of Terrorism (SST) alongside North Korea, Iran, and Syria.

Cuba’s inclusion on the SST list is due to the communist regime’s extensive ties with international terrorist organizations such as the Sunni jihadist terrorist group Hamas, the Shiite jihadist organization Hezbollah, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN) and Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) Marxist terrorist groups. Cuba was first included in the SST list in 1982 through 2015, when former President Barack Obama had it removed. The communist-ruled nation was reintroduced to the list in January 2021 under the administration of President Trump.

Despite Granma’s claims that both parties seek to “overthrow” Cuba’s communist regime, the Biden-Harris administration granted several financial concessions to the Cuban communists in recent years. The current White House also adopted a lax security stance with the terror-sponsor regime, allowing Cuban officials to freely visit sensitive security facilities in U.S. airports and several known regime oppressors and human right violators to freely enter and reside in U.S. territory.

In May, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new measures easing sanctions on the communist regime for the alleged benefit of Cuba’s non-existent legal “private sector.”

The measures allow Cuban “independent entrepreneurs” the ability to open and manage U.S. bank accounts regardless of where the persons involved are located. OFAC also rescinded a prohibition on “U-turn” monetary transactions imposed during the Trump administration, permitting the Cuban “private sector” to engage in financial transactions that originate and terminate outside the United States and where neither the originator nor beneficiary is subject to U.S. jurisdictions.

Through the Biden-Harris’s open border policies, and other programs such as the “humanitarian parole,” several known Castro regime repressors have relocated into the United States in recent years. The Foundation for Human Rights in Cuba (FHRC), a nongovernmental organization, warned in August that at least 115 known individuals linked to the Castro regime — more than ten percent of the organization’s list of roughly 1,000 known repressors — have moved to the United States since February 2023.

FHRC members warned in September that three former Cuban counterintelligence officers confidentially confessed there were numerous communist agents “planted” within U.S. society. The Cuban agents, according to FHRC, each have his or her short-term “task” and are awaiting long-term instructions. Some of the tasks allegedly include the recruitment of leftist students or individuals sympathetic to the communist regime.

One of the most publicly known cases is that of Luis Raúl González-Pardo Rodríguez, a Cuban pilot linked to the death of four American citizens in 1996 who entered the United States through the “humanitarian parole” program in April.

Another notorious case is Manuel Menéndez Castellanos, a former direct underling of late dictator Fidel Castro with a public track record of holding several high-ranking regional communist party positions. Menéndez Castellanos arrived in the United States in August with a migrant visa through a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) program known as the “Cuban Family Reunification Parole” (CFRP).

Other known cases of Castro regime officials entering through Biden-Harris migrant policies range from communist judges and officials to relatives of Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz.

Granma condemned former President Trump over alleged “expressions of racism and extremism” in his campaign which, according to the communist newspaper, are “part of the culture of violence and exclusion that mark the path of the U.S.A.” According to the Castro regime newspaper, there are “rumors” that Trump “will try to declare himself the winner before the vote count is complete.”

“The use of threatening, xenophobic and discriminatory language has become a mainstay of the Trumpist campaign, when addressing the issue of migration, the use of terms such as “invasion” is recurrent,” the newspaper claimed.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.