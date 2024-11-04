Hope Hicks: ‘The American People Can Count On Trump’ to Win Again

Former White House communications director and counselor to the president Hope Hicks has published her prediction that her former boss, Donald Trump, will win again due to his refusal to give in to an “onslaught of negative press and outrageous smears” and because “the American people can count on him.”

Hicks, who was just 26 when the former president asked her to join his campaign in 2015, served in the essential role of gatekeeper to the press — reportedly fielding upwards of 250 media requests for him per day.

With neither Trump nor Hicks ever working in politics or holding an elected office before, she wrote that “our team consisted of exactly zero professional politicos” in a Monday New York Post opinion piece titled “I was at Trump’s side in 2016 — here’s why he’ll win again.”

But, “from our first trip to Iowa that January, I knew he was going to win,” she said.

Citing Trump’s political incorrectness and unabashed authenticity — like always wearing his iconic suit and tie as opposed to other candidates donning the uniforms of blue collar workers at campaign stops — Hicks said he quickly became “beloved by the people.”

“People understood he wasn’t going to apologize for his success — and that he wouldn’t apologize for America, either. He reminded people the American dream is something to strive for, and it’s within reach when you have the right leadership,” Hicks wrote.

According to her, the American people are Trump’s “superpower” over Vice President Kamala Harris’s endorsements from out-of-touch celebrities like “Wet Ass Pussy” rapper Cardi B, Beyonce, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Even though a lot has changed since his 2016 campaign — sham investigations, impeachments, and indictments, a loss in 2020, and two assassination attempts — Hicks said that Trump’s strong leadership has remained the same.

“I voted for Donald Trump in 2024 for the same reason I worked on his campaigns and in his White House: because I know the American people can count on him,” she wrote. “On Tuesday, vote for Donald Trump and join me as we write the next chapter in a story of American greatness we can all be part of.”